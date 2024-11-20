Plans to build 25 homes in Wes Sussex village approved by Horsham District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 25 homes in Thakeham have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application from Reside Developments Ltd, for the former Rushfields Nurseries site, in High Bar Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (November 19).

The council received 129 objections from 80 addresses, with concerns raised including over-development, lack of infrastructure, and road safety.

And there was a strong objection from Thakeham Parish Council.

Plans for 25 homes in High Bar Lane, Thakeham, have been approved by Horsham District Council. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

Parish councillor Stephen Watkins said the main concerns were that the site sits outside the Built-Up Area Boundary and the development would narrow the green gap between Thakeham and West Chiltington.

He added that the site was made up of high-quality agricultural land and was not included in the Thakeham Neighbourhood Plan.

Officers recommended the application for approval, stating that the council’s lack of a five-year housing supply meant permission was required to be granted unless the positives of doing so were ‘significantly and demonstrably’ outweighed by the negatives.

Philip Circus (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) took issue with this, asking why the committee even bothered to meet if the land supply problem ‘trumps any other considerations’.

The site is included in the emerging Local Plan, which is being examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

Mr Circus said officers were battling ‘to retain the integrity’ of that plan, adding: “If we’re saying that a site that is in the draft Plan that’s gone to the Inspector – if that is not negotiable, why is this application in front of us today?

“What is the point of it if that is a trump card that can be played against us and basically force us to agree with the application.”

Officers said national planning policies did not mean every application had to be approved but that there was a ‘test in situations where there is no five-year housing land supply’ – and that the bar was set ‘very high’.

After a lengthy debate, most of the committee supported the recommendation to approve the application.

It was passed by 14 votes to three with two abstentions.

The development will be made up of 11 three-bedroom, nine two-bedroom, four four-bedroom, and one one-bedroom homes. Ten of them – 40% – will be classed as affordable.

There will be 61 parking spaces, with 40% fitted with active EV charging points. The other 60% will have the infrastructure in place for future charging.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/20/2577.