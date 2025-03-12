Plans to build 25 homes in West Sussex village approved again

Plans to build 25 homes in Thakeham have been approved again by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Reside Developments Ltd, for the former Rushfields Nurseries site, in High Bar Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Monday (March 10).

The committee had already given planning permission in November 2024. But the application returned to the table to allow Reside access to the Sussex North Offsetting Water Scheme (SNOWS), which would enable the development to achieve water neutrality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNOWS is a water management initiative led by Horsham, Crawley, Chichester and Mid Sussex councils, alongside the South Downs National Park Authority and West Sussex County Council.

Plans for 25 homes in High Bar Lane, Thakeham, have been approved by Horsham District Council. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

It provides applicants with ways to demonstrate that their developments can be constructed in a water neutral way, allowing the authorities to deliver housing and other development without increasing pressure on the Sussex North Water Supply Zone.

The application was approved by 14 votes to one.

The development will be made up of 11 three-bedroom, nine two-bedroom, four four-bedroom, and one one-bedroom homes. Ten of them – 40% – will be classed as affordable.

There will be 61 parking spaces, with 40% fitted with active EV charging points. The other 60% will have the infrastructure in place for future charging.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/20/2577.