Plans to build 28 homes in West Sussex village approved

Plans to build 28 homes in Thakeham have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application from High Bar Lane Ltd, for 1.8 hectares of land to the north of High Bar Lane, was approved by the planning committee. It was a resubmission of a previous application for 40 homes, which was withdrawn in 2023.

A report to the committee said the development would be on a ‘suitable and a sustainable site’, and would ‘meet identified housing need’.

The council received a strong objection from Thakeham Parish Council, which felt the application was over-development of the site and would impact the roads and the green rural infrastructure ‘it is being wedged into’.

The parish council also questioned the ‘quality and suitability’ of using an on-site borehole for the development’s water supply, calling it ‘risky’ and asking what would happen if it failed.

It was suggested by Philip Circus (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) that the application be deferred until the outcome of an appeal by Bellway Homes, for 247 homes on land to the west of nearby Storrington Road, was known. A decision is expected on March 25.

But that idea was voted down, and the recommendation from planning officers to support the plans was approved by 11 votes to 5.

The development will be made up of two one-bedroom, six two-bedroom, 13 three-bedroom, and seven four-bedroom homes. Seven of them will be classed as affordable rent and three for shared ownership.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2152.