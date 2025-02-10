Plans to build 28 homes in West Sussex village to be considered
The outline application from Akehurst Homes Ltd, for land south of Furze Common Road, will be considered by the planning committee on February 18.
Officers have recommended the plans for approval. If the committee agrees, the development will be made up of three five-bedroom, four four-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four one-bedroom homes. Ten of them will be classed as affordable.
The council received more than 80 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including the ‘disproportionate’ level of development in Thakeham in recent years, road safety and air quality.
There were two letters of support citing the need for more housing in the area.
Thakeham Parish Council also lodged an objection, saying the new homes would be over-development, and that the proposed housing mix was ‘not considered appropriate’.
A design statement submitted with the plans said: “Thakeham has seen the benefits of development recently, to the east of the proposal site, and this scheme aims to mirror that success.
“A high standard of architectural design along with appropriate landscaping strategy will enable this to be achieved.”
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2146.