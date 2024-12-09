Plans to build 30 homes in Burgess Hill approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Plans to build 30 homes in Burgess Hill have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Bellway Homes Ltd, to also demolish Woodfield House, in Isaacs Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (December 5).

A similar application had been approved in 2020 but has since expired.

The site was bought by Homes England in 2022 and the new development will form part of the Brookleigh estate – formerly the Northern Arc.

Plans for 30 on the Woodfield House site, in Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill. Image: Bellway Homes Ltd

One major change to the development will be the access. In 2020, the plan was to use Isaacs Lane – something that didn’t really site well with the committee given that the site is on something of a blind curve.

Now, though, the access will be via Fallow Wood View, part of the Brookleigh development which is being built to the south.

The existing access will be closed off and trees planted in its place.

Committee chairman Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill) said the new application was ‘a vast improvement’ on the previous one – not only because of the access change but also because so many trees on the site will be saved.

The development will be made up of two one-bedroom houses and two one-bedroom maisonettes, two two-bedroom houses, nine three-bedroom and 15 four-bedroom houses.

Nine of the homes will be classed as affordable – seven for social/affordable rent and two as first homes.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and searcg for DM/24/0487.