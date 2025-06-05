Plans to build 32 homes in West Sussex town approved by South Downs National Park Authority

Plans to build 32 homes in Petworth have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The application, from Kitewood Estates Ltd, was submitted almost four years ago and sought permission to build on a former school playing field off of Littlecote.

Initially the plan was to build 45 homes but concerns from planning officers and members of the public saw it reduced to 32 – two more than was allocated in the Petworth Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The new development will include 16 homes which will be classed as affordable and 16 that will be sold at market rate.

To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 21/03905/FUL.

