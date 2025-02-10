Plans to build 35 homes in West Sussex to be considered by Horsham District Council

Plans to build 35 homes in Cowfold are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The application from Devine Homes, for land south of Station Road, near Potters Green, will be decided by the planning committee on February 18.

As well as the new homes, it seeks permission for nine allotments, a children’s play area and public open space, as well as a car park for the neighbouring Country Mice Pre-school and St Peters Church of England School.

If approved, the development will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, 13 of which will be classed as affordable.

The council has received 11 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including an increase in traffic, the impact on trees and wildlife, and fears the development ‘will disrupt scenic views and rural character’.

Two other letters included positive points such as how the development would bring more families to the village and boost to pre-school and school – and how the new car park would reduce existing traffic and safety concerns.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0982.