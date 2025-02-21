Plans to build 35 homes in West Sussex village approved

Plans to build 35 homes in Cowfold have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application from Devine Homes, for land south of Station Road, near Potters Green, was given the nod by the planning committee on February 18.

As well as the new homes, the development will include nine allotments, a children’s play area and public open space, as well as a car park for the neighbouring Country Mice Pre-school and St Peters Church of England School.

There will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, 13 of which will be classed as affordable.

The plans received strong support from the committee, with John Trollope (Lib Dem, Billingshurst) saying he wished that all applications were as easy to support.

Lynn Lambert (Con, Cowfold, Shermanbury & West Grinstead) spoke about the level of support for the site, which was identified for development in the Cowfold Neighbourhood Plan. And Mark Baynham (Lib Dem, Biollingshurst) praised the fact that more than half of the site would be green space.

The homes will be accessed via a new entrance on Station Road. Concerns about traffic speeds prompted the committee to call on the developer to work with the parish and county councils to bring in a Traffic Regulation Order reducing the speed limit along the road and moving the point at which the speed currently changes down further west.

The council received 11 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including an increase in traffic, the impact on trees and wildlife – though 78 trees will be planted – and fears the development ‘will disrupt scenic views and rural character’.

Two other letters included positive points such as how the development would bring more families to the village and boost to pre-school and school – and how the new car park would reduce existing traffic and safety concerns.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0982.