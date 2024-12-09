Plans to build 50 homes in Cuckfield to be considered
The application from Sigma Homes Limited for land south of Hanlye Lane will be put to the planning committee on Thursday (December 12).
While officers have recommended the application for approval, the council has received 35 letters objecting to the proposals.
Concerns raised included over-development, the impact on neighbouring homes, light pollution, and the impact on wildlife.
If approved, the development will be made up of nine one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom, 22 three-bedroom, six four-bedroom and four five-bedroom homes. Fifteen of them will be classed as affordable.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2610.