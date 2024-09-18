Plans to build 81 homes in West Sussex village supported by Horsham District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 81 homes in Partridge Green have been supported by Horsham District Council.

The outline application from Reside Developments Ltd for land north of The Rosary, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (September 17).

The committee delegated the final approval to officers, asking them to work with the applicant to include a footpath north of the new access to and from Church Road.

The council received more than 20 objections to the plans along with one from West Grinstead Parish Council.

Proposed development of 81 homes north of The Rosary, Partridge Green. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

Concerns raised included the impact on trees and wildlife, road safety and increased traffic, and fears that Partridge Green was in danger of merging with the hamlet of Jolesfield to the north.

Similar schemes were refused by the council in February 2021 and July 2021, with one for 129 homes refused in 2015.

Water neutrality and the impact the new homes would have on the Arun Valley Special Area of Conservation was cited as a problem with the last refusal.

Reside, though, plans to offset any extra water use by installing water-saving devices in a number of homes managed by Saxon Weald.

Illustrative plan showing the proposed development north of The Rosary, Partridge Green. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

Philip Circus (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) raised concerns about this arrangement, referring to a solicitor’s letter sent to the council which said the involvement of a third party – Saxon Weald – was not sufficient and there was no way to enforce things with Reside should the offsetting not happen.

The committee was told that the letter had been considered and that any enforcement action needed would be taken against Saxon Weald, not Reside, should things not go as planned.

A legal officer said the council had ‘plenty of clout’ when it came to making sure water neutrality provisions remained in place.

The application was approved by 11 votes to two.

The development will include 32 homes that will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2279.