Plans to build a new teaching block at Crawley school approved

Plans to build a new teaching block at St Wilfrid’s School have been approved by Crawley Borough Council.

The application for the two-storey extension to the secondary school, in Southgate, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (August 26).

It will provide 14 classrooms, a glazed bridge link to the main school, and an under-croft for storage.

A shortage of secondary places in the county saw the school take on ‘bulge’ classes in 2023 and 2024. It has an intake of 1,172 students, which will rise to 1,218 once its sixth-form is at full capacity.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/10448/FUL.