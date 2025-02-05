Plans to build a retail park near Horsham approved for a second time

Plans to build a retail park in Broadbridge Heath have been approved for a second time by Horsham District Council.

The application from West Sussex County Council to redevelop a former depot off of the A24, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (February 4).

Councillors had given conditional approval to the plans in September, as long as improvements were carried out to the cycle and pedestrian access, particularly around the Wickhurst Lane underpass.

Since then, a number of material planning considerations have come into play, not least of which was a change in the National Planning Policy Framework which states that applications for takeaways and fast food within walking distance of schools should be refused.

The entrance to the former council depot off the A24 at Broadbridge Heath. Image: West Sussex County Council

Officers, though, felt the wording of the guidance was ‘open to interpretation and is likely to be subject to significant dispute’, and recommended the application for approval.

One said: “The proposal presents substantial benefits in redevelopment of this under-utilised, unattractive brownfield site – in the opinion of officers – which is located in a sustainable location and will deliver economic benefits.”

The development could create around 150 jobs and is expected to include branches of Lidl and B&Q as well as Starbucks and McDonald’s drive-thrus.

There will be parking for 230 cars, including a number of electric vehicle charging points, and space for 108 bicycles.

A mini roundabout will be built at the customer entrance via Wickhurst Lane, while service vehicles will enter via the A24.

There will be three pedestrian entrances via Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Way and near the neighbouring Tesco petrol station.

The depot was declared surplus to requirements by West Sussex County Council in 2018, and plans for the retail park were submitted in June 2023.

The public has been divided over the proposals, with the district council receiving letters of objection and support.

Concerns raised included ‘blight and over-development’, traffic congestion and whether such a park was even needed.

But those supporting the plans felt the redevelopment of the ‘eye-sore’ site was needed and welcomed the new jobs it would create.

To view the plans in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1133.