Plans to build another six homes on historic West Sussex hotel land

Plans to build another six homes next to the historic Inglenook Hotel in Pagham have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for land to the west of the Grade II listed hotel at 255 Pagham Road, Nyetimber, is for the demolition of existing storage buildings and the erection of six dwellings and associated works.

Agent for the applicant. Whaleback said the planning application follows the approval of nine dwellings on land to the west of the application site, which was for new housing at two-storeys in height with access from Spinnaker View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current proposal is for similar two-storey dwellings with access via Spinnaker View and the recently completed housing development to the west (now known as Platinum Gardens),” its planning and heritage statement said.

The proposed location of the six homes. Image: Architects Design and Management

“The application site is currently accessed via a Tarmac and gravel lane to the south of the Inglenook, which also provides access to a rear customer parking area for the restaurant and hotel.

"The application site is a large area that has long been used for hotel staff accommodation within five static caravans. Two static caravans were first brought onto the site in the 1980s and the remaining three were in situ from at least 2004, having been lived in by Inglenook staff ever since the caravans were stationed on the site.

"Single storey storage buildings and small areas of paving are also found towards the eastern site boundary, rendering part of the site brownfield and previously developed land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed dwellings comprise three pairs of two-storey, semi-detached family houses, each including a small single-storey rear extensions with skylight to provide a modern and comfortable living space,” Whaleback said.

Off-street parking for at least 14 vehicles would be provided within the proposed garages and the driveways serving each dwelling.

Whaleback said the previous application for nine homes was refused by Arun due to the access via a lane to the south of the hotel but was approved on appeal.

“Following the successful planning appeal, the landowner of the development site to the south came forward with an offer to allow vehicular and pedestrian access via Spinnaker View to the approved site, negating the need to derive access from the lane alongside the Inglenook Hotel,” the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development of six high-quality dwellings represents sustainable development and are a contextually appropriate response to surrounding residential development. The proposals align with national planning policy objectives, addressing the significant housing delivery shortfall within Arun District while causing no harm to the character of the area, heritage assets nor neighbouring amenity.”

To see the plans on the Arun District Council planning portal, use the search reference P/43/25/PL.