Plans to build artificial turf 3G sports pitch in Southwater refused
The application for The Ghyll leisure centre, in Pevensey Road, which included fencing and floodlighting, was turned down by the planning committee on Tuesday (July 1).
While planning officers recommended the application for approval, committee members did not agree, refusing it due to the harmful impact it would have on residents through noise and disturbance, as well as the loss of an informal sports area.
Alex Jeffery (Lib Dem, Southwater South & Shipley) told the meeting that the village would benefit from a 3G pitch but that this was the ‘right idea in the wrong location’.
He added: “I understand the urgent need for increased pitch provision in Southwater and agree this is something that needs to be explored further and faster to meet pressing need.
“However, I do not believe that it should come at the expense of the community in removing the only area of public open space Southwater could refer to as a de facto village green.”
The council received more than 500 letters of objection from 324 addresses, with concerns raised including over-development, drainage, parking, the loss of space for dog walkers and community use, and the impact floodlighting would have on homes and wildlife.
Questions were asked about the financial viability of the proposal.
During its journey through the planning process, the application saw some tweaks and changes, one of which was a reduction in the hours the pitch would be used. The initial suggestion was that it would be open until 10pm several days a week but that was reduced to 8pm.
Colette Blackburn (Lib Dem, Southwater South & Shipley), who proposed the plans be refused, said: “Surely that will have an impact on financial viability. And financial viability is very important because its success or failure, if it is built, will have an impact on the village.”
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1997.
