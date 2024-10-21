Plans to build battery energy storage system in Sussex village approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a battery energy storage system in Twineham have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from One Planet Developments Ltd, for land at Coombe Farm, in Bob Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee.

A statement submitted with the application said the system would store electricity during peak renewable energy generation periods and release it when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “There is an urgent national need for energy storage due to an increased emphasis on the production of electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind and without these storage assets the UK risks either inadequate energy security or having to build more fossil fuel power stations and gas peaking plants.”

Coombe Farm Battery Storage. Image: Aardvark Environment Matters

The 27-acre facility will sit adjacent to 42-acres used by the Bolney National Grid Substation and the Rampion Offshore Wind substation.

It will have capacity for up to 350MW of power, with the applicant looking to use lithium ferrous phosphate batteries.

Dozens of letters of objection were received by the council, with Twineham Parish Council and Bolney Parish Council also raising concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Twineham said: ” This installation would be far too close to residential properties and is in conflict with the Rampion 2 cable route. The parish council continues to have major concerns with regard to the supply of water in the event of a fire.”

No concerns were raised by West Sussex Fire & Rescue, who planning officers said had examined the plans robustly.

As for Rampion 2 – the proposed extension of the Offshore Wind Farm – a spokesman warned that compulsory acquisition powers would have to be used if the plan was permitted in its current form.

Chairman Christopher Phillips (Ind, Copthorne & Worth) said he had been surprised to see the application submitted before the Rampion 2 situation was resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But officers said the situation with Rampion 2 didn’t mean the battery storage application could not be decided.

Mr Phillips said there was ‘a certain amount of sympathy’ for residents but the committee was ‘very much in the hands of the experts’, adding: “They’re saying that this sort of facility needs to be near the substation so that there isn’t too much loss of power.”

The application was approved unanimously.

Work on the site has to start within seven years, rather than the usual three years, due to the complex nature of the project.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/0769.