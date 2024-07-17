Plans to build care home on site of kennels approved by Horsham District Council - for the second time

Layout for care home and bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: The Highwood Homes Ltd

Plans to build a care home on the site of a kennels have been approved by Horsham District Council for the second time.

The application to build a 60-bed home and eight bungalows at the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels, in Storrington Road, Washington, was approved in June but had to be looked at again after changes were made to the affordable housing agreement.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (July 16), members were told that applicants Highwood Homes Limited and Barchester Healthcare Limited wanted to pay £245,000 to Horsham District Homes to provide general affordable rent housing at other sites.

The plan had originally been to provide West Sussex County Council with six beds in the care home, at local authority rates for ten years.

Current layout of the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels. Image: The Highwood Homes Ltd

But the county council said it was not currently looking to make such an arrangement.

The committee agreed to the new proposal on the condition that the £245,000 be ring-fenced for affordable homes in Storrington, Sullington and Washington.

The money will be paid in three instalments – £100k when building starts, £72.5k when someone moves into the fourth bungalow, and £72.5k when someone moves into the eighth bungalow.

The applicants also submitted revised site drainage details to address concerns raised about the risk of flooding.

The application was approved by 11 votes to four.

To view the plans, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/0701.