Plans to build community centre in Haywards Heath approved - for the third time

Plans to build a community centre in Haywards Heath have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council for the third time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to build next to the pavilion in Barn Cottage Lane was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (December 5).

Approval for a new centre was first given in July 2019, and then again in August 2021. With no work started within the required time-scale, another application was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one had a few changes. Rather than adding a tunnel to link the new building with the pavilion, walls will be built to create a paved yard between the two.

And solar panels will be placed on the roof slopes facing the recreation ground and Barn Cottage Lane.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/1802.