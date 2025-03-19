Plans to build eight homes in West Sussex village deferred

Plans to build eight homes in West Chiltington have been deferred by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for land on East Street was discussed by the planning committee on Tuesday (March 18).

While officers recommended the plans be approved, committee members agreed that they needed to visit the site before making a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received 14 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including road safety, over-development, and the new homes being ‘large and unaffordable’.

Plans to build eight homes in East Street, West Chiltington, have been deferred by Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

An objection from West Chilltington Parish Council said: “Anyone who lives in the parish would recognise how extraordinarily inappropriate it would be for this site to be subject to development for a plethora of reasons.

“This site was very carefully scrutinised by the parish council during the site assessments that were carried out during the development of its Neighbourhood Plan. Of the seven sites assessed, this was a joint worst site for potential development.”

Should it eventually be given the nod, the development will be made up of two four-bedroom and two three-bedroom detached houses, along with two three-bedroom and two two-bedroom semi-detached houses. A new access point will be opened onto East Street.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/22/0639.