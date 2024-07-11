Plans to build eight-storey block of flats in Haywards Heath approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats in Perrymount Road are to be decided by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Mohsin Cooper Ltd

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats in Haywards Heath have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application, from LTRO Perrymount Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 11).

The development will be made up of 21 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom flats, and will sit to the rear of Central House, in Perrymount Road.

Twelve of the flats will be classed as affordable – ten for rent and two as first homes.

There will be 71 solar panels on the roof, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

The council received ten letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including over-development of the site and the fact that only eight parking spaces would be provided.

A report to the committee said: “Although the development would only result in the provision of eight car parking spaces, the site is within a highly sustainable location close to bus stops, the train station and the town centre.

“As such it is considered that the proposal would not cause harm in terms of the level of parking or highway safety.”

The principle of developing the site had already been established after the council approved plans for a six-storey block of 28 flats in 2023.

A spokesman for LTRO Perrymount Ltd said the latest scheme had improved thanks to discussions with the council’s planning officers.

It was a view shared by Mike Kennedy (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Dunstall) who felt the development was ‘certainly an improvement on earlier proposals’.

The application was approved unanimously.

To view the plans, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2259.