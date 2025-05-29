Plans to build five warehouses in Mid Sussex village approved

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th May 2025, 16:33 BST

Plans to build five warehouses in Copthorne Road have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Minelock Ltd to demolish a bungalow, which has been empty since the 1980s, along with a number of old barns and outbuildings, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (May 29).

Chairman Christopher Phillips (Ind, Copthorne & Worth) said the new development would be a ‘vast improvemnt’ on what is currently there.

The barns were converted for commercial use and are currently let to three tenants. The new units will be aimed at small companies and it is hoped the new development will create up to 30 jobs.

Plans to build five warehouses in Copthorne Road have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Minelock LtdPlans to build five warehouses in Copthorne Road have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Minelock Ltd
While the site’s green credentials will include solar panels and heat pumps, the development will see 43 trees felled.

This, along with the fact that the site is within the buffer zone for a patch of Ancient Woodland, prompted an objection from the council’s tree officer.

Councillors were told the loss was ‘regretable’ but that the trees that will be felled were of low quality. Building will only take place in the part of the site that is already developed.

A condition of the planning permission includes a protection plan for the ancient woodland trees.

The application was approved by eight votes to one. To view it in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2732.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District Council

