Plans to build housing next to former restaurant in Uckfield approved

Wealden councillors have approved plans to build housing next to a former restaurant in Uckfield.

On Thursday (December 5), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved proposals to build five homes on land currently used as a car park adjacent to the Rajdutt Inn in Eastbourne Road.

The proposals also involve the creation of a new car park to serve the restaurant building, which is currently unoccupied.

While recommended for approval by officers (who had noted the site’s inclusion within the district’s draft local plan), the scheme had seen opposition from Framfield Parish Council, which had raised concerns around its scale, drainage, noise and highway safety.

Radjutt Inn Development. Image credit: StudioHekkel

Ward councillor Ann Newton also raised concerns about the site’s connection to wider development in the area — particularly the recently refused proposals to build 145 homes on land to the north of Eastbourne Road (also known as the Cysleys Farm scheme).

In a statement read on her behalf, Cllr Newton said: “I have rather a conundrum with this application. Ordinarily, in a different location, I wouldn’t have a problem with the detail.

“I like small sites especially on already developed areas, but this site at this location could, to me, in any inspector’s eyes assist with the Cysleys Farm site, recently refused and just down the road.

“The site is unsustainable and with Cysleys it would help spread suburban Uckfield into the southern very-rural area of Framfield, which is a worry.”

The Cysleys Farm scheme had been refused by the committee in November, solely on the grounds the proposal had “failed to demonstrate that the site is suitably accessible by all non-car modes of travel”, specifically cyclists.

This refusal had been backed by an objection from East Sussex Highways and some committee members felt the same accessibility concerns also applied to the Rajdutt Inn site.

Officers warned against this approach, however, noting East Sussex Highways had not submitted an objection to the Rajdutt Inn proposals. Officers also said they considered the Cysleys Farm refusal was unlikely to hold up at appeal.

Ultimately, the committee considered the scheme to be acceptable on its own merits and resolved to grant planning permission.

Proposing this approval, Cllr Kelvin Williams (Lib Dem) said: “Having looked at this site, looked at what is proposed, which are relatively small dwellings … potentially ones that are more affordable for purchase.

“Given the site is previously developed as well and there is access to buses which actually run across the frontage, there is actually a footway … which runs all the way into Uckfield and there are going to be other sites that will be coming forward along that old Eastbourne Road, I am struggling to see any rational reason why we could actually refuse this application.”

For further information see application reference WD/2023/0671/F on the Wealden District Council planning website.