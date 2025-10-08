Plans to build nine affordable homes on Horsham car park approved

Plans to build nine affordable homes on a Horsham car park have been approved.

The application from the district council, for part of the Duke’s Square car park, was given the nod by its planning committee on Tuesday (October 7).

The council’s affordable housing lead said there were currently 430 households on the housing register who wanted to live in that area.

She added: “These new homes will enable us to rehouse local people including key workers, single individuals and small families, who are currently in accommodation that does not meet their needs.”

Layout of the new flats approved for Dukes Square, Horsham. Image: Horsham District Council

A row of garages will be demolished to make way for the new homes, which will be made up of five one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats/ maisonettes in three blocks. Two of the blocks will be two-storeys high while the third will be a single-storey, flat-roofed building.

The development will see 17 parking spaces lost, which officers said was ‘acceptable’. Two disabled parking spaces will be added.

And, on the advice of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Services, a fire hydrant will be placed elsewhere in the car park, which is owned by the council.

Some 28 objections were received from 12 addresses, including Age UK, Community Transport Sussex, Olive Tree Cancer Support, and the Horsham Society.

The garages in Dukes Square car park, Horsham. Image: GoogleMaps

Concerns raised included over-development, loss of light and the impact on neighbouring homes which back onto the site, and the loss of parking spaces.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2242.