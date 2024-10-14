Plans to build seven detached houses in Sussex village approved by Mid Sussex District Council

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to build seven detached houses in Hurstpierpoint have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Earlswood Homes, for land on College Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (October 10).

The council received 62 letters of objection to the plans as well as a petition on behalf of 71 people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concerns raised included the site being outside the built-up boundary, the impact on neighbouring homes, and the strain on the sewer system.

College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Image: Earlswood HomesCollege Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Image: Earlswood Homes
College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Image: Earlswood Homes

Objectors also felt the development was not necessary as the council had a five-year supply of housing land.

One resident wondered about future development in neighbouring fields, saying he had seen surveyors working there.

He called the new homes ‘the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the committee decided by seven votes to four, with one abstention, that the application should be approved.

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) called it a ‘very classy development for a very classy village’.

As for the sewerage, Southern Water raised no concerns.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/1139.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice