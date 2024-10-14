Plans to build seven detached houses in Sussex village approved by Mid Sussex District Council
The application from Earlswood Homes, for land on College Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (October 10).
The council received 62 letters of objection to the plans as well as a petition on behalf of 71 people.
The concerns raised included the site being outside the built-up boundary, the impact on neighbouring homes, and the strain on the sewer system.
Objectors also felt the development was not necessary as the council had a five-year supply of housing land.
One resident wondered about future development in neighbouring fields, saying he had seen surveyors working there.
He called the new homes ‘the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time’.
But the committee decided by seven votes to four, with one abstention, that the application should be approved.
John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) called it a ‘very classy development for a very classy village’.
As for the sewerage, Southern Water raised no concerns.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/1139.
