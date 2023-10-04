Plans to build six three-bedroom homes in Rusper have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application for land south of East Street was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (October 3) – but it was by no means a unanimous decision.

Liz Kitchen (Con, Colgate & Rusper) said the site was not allocated for development in the Neighbourhood Plan.

She also raised concerns that the planned access road would be ‘ploughing apart green fields’.

Officers, though, pointed out that the council did not have a five-year supply of housing land and its housing policies were out of date.

The meeting was told that as the development was sustainable and considered to be water neutral, the balance tilted in favour of the developer.

The plans, which include one retirement property, garages for each home, an access drive and landscaping works, were approved by 12 votes to 7 with 2 abstentions.