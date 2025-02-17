Plans to build three new homes in Eastbourne approved conditionally despite over 100 objections

Plans to build three new homes in Eastbourne have been approved conditionally, despite over 100 objections by local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application proposes a residential development of three houses on Old Camp Road.

The plot known as 17 Old Camp Road is an empty plot with a road frontage and no houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-storey house had been proposed at the front of the plot (no. 17), facing Old Camp Road while to the rear of 15 and 17, accessed via a shared driveway, will be two detached bungalows.

Plans to build three new homes in Old Camp Road have been approved conditionally, despite over 100 objections by local residents. Picture: EBC

The development will consist of one two-storey, four-bedroom house, with a double garage and off road parking as well as two three-bedroom bungalows with detached garages and parking.

Each dwelling will have a ‘secured, covered cycle shed, electric vehicle charging point and a shared refuse collection point on the driveway’.

The application has however, proved unpopular with local residents, with 104 written objections submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a written objection, James Bulger stated that the development would ‘undermine the historic integrity of Summerdown’.

Mr Bulger said: “I am writing to formally object to the proposed development at 15-17 Old Camp Road.

“In my view, the application not only prevents the chance of recovery for a previously rich ecology but undermines the historic integrity of Summerdown, outweighing any minor benefits in addressing housing pressures in Eastbourne.

“In fact, the ecological assessment provided is inadequate, failing to accurately document local biodiversity, including badger activity and

pond ecosystems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanne Goodenough, in another written objection, stated that the application ‘goes against the defining characteristics of the area’.

She added: “The bungalows do not fit in with the surrounding area. The defining characteristics of the area is two storey houses set on long plots, with each house having a good setback from the road.

"It does not matter how well the bungalows will be screened, the noise of their occupation will be much closer to our rear boundary, and the peace and quiet and seperation at the bottom of our garden will be lost forever.

"If the proposed development receives planning permission, then the defining characteristic of this area will be lost.”