Plans to build up to 120 homes in West Sussex village approved

By Karen Dunn, local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:29 BST
Plans to build up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been approved by Horsham District Council

The outline application from Gladman Developments Ltd for land off of Shermanbury Road, was given a unanimous thumbs-up by the planning committee on Tuesday (January 21).

It was fifth time lucky for Gladman, which had been seeking permission to build on the site since 2016 – all four previous efforts were refused.

The development will be made up of one to five-bedroom homes in a range of styles, from flats to detached houses. It will include public open space and a sustainable drainage system (SuDS).

Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been approved by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments LtdOutline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been approved by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd
Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been approved by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd

Some 45% of the homes (54 of them) will be classed as affordable.

The site is currently divided into three fields, one which is used as a grass paddock, and two which haven’t been used in recent years.

The council received 58 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including road safety, flooding, the number of large houses involved, and whether there is a need for a development of this scale in the area.

An objection from West Grinstead Parish Council raised concerns about an increase in water consumption, the fact the development would be in the countryside, and road safety going into and out of the site.

But the committee agreed with officers that outline permission should be given. Issues such as the design and layout of the new homes will be decided at a later date.

To view the application and comment on the plans, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0428.

