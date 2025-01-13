Plans to build up to 120 homes in West Sussex village to be considered by Horsham District Council

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Repoorter
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:59 BST
Plans to build up to 120 homes in Partridge Green are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The outline application from Gladman Developments Ltd for land off of Shermanbury Road, will be put to the planning committee on Tuesday January 21.

A design statement submitted with the application said that, if approved, the development would be made up of one to five-bedroom homes in a range of styles, from flats to detached houses.

There will be a mix of market and affordable housing from first time homes to larger family homes. It will include public open space and a sustainable drainage system (SuDS).

Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd
Outline plans for up to 120 homes in Partridge Green have been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Gladman Developments Ltd

The council received 56 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including road safety, flooding, the number of large houses involved, and whether there is a need for a development of this scale in the area.

An objection from West Grinstead Parish Council raised concerns about an increase in water consumption, the fact the development would be in the countryside, and road safety going into and out of the site.

To view the application and comment on the plans, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0428.

