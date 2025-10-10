Plans to build up to 1,450 homes in Mid Sussex to be decided

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield are to be decided by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family, for land east of Ansty Way, will be discussed by the planning committee on Thursday (October 16).

Described as a ‘garden community’, the plans include up to 90 residential care units, a primary school, land for a school for children with special needs, a health hub, allotments, land for retail, community and employment use, and sports facilities including all-weather hockey pitches and a tennis centre.

If all goes as planned, 435 of the homes – 30 per cent – will be classed as affordable.

The committee will also consider plans from the same applicant to change the use of farmland and woodland to the north of the development site to create the 247-acre Beechy Bottom Parkland Reserve.

The council has received 490 letters objecting to the proposed development, with concerns raised including its ‘disproportionate’ size when compared to Ansty and Cuckfield, and the blurring of the village boundaries.

Others were worried about the traffic pressures the area already faces, the pressure on local services, and the impact on wildlife and biodiversity, with the parkland reserve seen by some as ‘an insufficient form of mitigation’.

The council’s conservation officer said the development would result in ‘a fundamental impact on the currently rural character of a large area of land’. And the tree officer objected to the plans due to the ‘excessive loss of trees’.

Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council and Cuckfield Parish Council both objected, while Haywards Heath Town Council said the proposed development was ‘speculative, unallocated in adopted or emerging plans, conflicts with neighbourhood plans, and would negatively impact local infrastructure without direct benefit to the town’.

The Town Council also said the plans were ‘contrary to several policies in the Mid Sussex District Plan, including those on countryside protection, coalescence, transport, and character’.

Officers have recommended the applications for approval. To view them in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2866 (housing) and DM/23/2867 (parkland).