Plans to build up to 191 homes in West Sussex village submitted

Plans to build up to 191 homes in Henfield have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

The outline application for land north of Dalblair House, in Furners Lane, was submitted by Croudace Homes.

If approved, the development will be made up of homes from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses, with 45% of the housing classed as affordable.

Access to and from the development will be via Charlwood Drive, with an emergency access off of Kingsley Square.

Members of the public have until January 23 to comment on the plans, with some already having done so.

One objector said Henfield was already ‘saturated’ with housing plus too much traffic which ‘seizes up’ the high street.

Another said: “As part of the Neighbourhood Plan, Henfield already has three sites identified for housing which are still to break ground.

“The village does not have the infrastructure to support these, let alone more houses.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1932.