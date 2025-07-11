Plans to build up to 350 homes in Mid Sussex village to be considered
Two outline applications from Wates Developments Limited will be considered by the planning committee on Thursday (July 17).
The first is for up to 200 homes on land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland. The second is for up to 150 homes and a care home north of Huntsland.
If the applications are approved, 30% of the new homes would be classed as affordable.
The sites sit in the countryside outside the built-up area boundary and are not allocated for housing in the Mid Sussex District Plan or the Crawley Down Neighbourhood Plan.
But planning officers have recommended the applications for approval, stating that the benefits of the developments ‘significantly outweigh’ any harm they may cause.
The council has received more than 200 letters objecting to the proposals, with concerns raised including fears the developments would ‘adversely change the character of the village’, the erosion of the gap between East Grinstead and Crawley, and the loss of habitat for deer and other animals.
There were 33 letters of support.
To view the applications, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/0014 and DM/25/0016.
