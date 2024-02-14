Plans to build up to 65 homes in Sussex village to be considered
The outline application for Stane Street, in Codmore Hill, will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday (February 20).
The plans from Castle Properties Ltd and Huntstowe Greenacre, were deferred by the committee in January after members called for more information about the sewerage capacity in the local area, the cost and provision of miniature stop lights, and / or a footbridge over a nearby railway crossing, and whether the access onto the A29 would be provided with visibility splays to the satisfaction of West Sussex Highways.
Officers have recommended the plans for approval.
If councillors agree, the development will be made up of 12 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, 23 three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom homes.
Some 35 per cent – 23 homes – will be classed as affordable.
A four-bedroom bungalow currently on the site will be demolished, along with a number of outbuildings and nursery buildings.
The council has received 12 letters from the public objecting to the plans, and an objection from Pulborough Parish Council.
Concerns raised included road safety for schoolchildren crossing Stane Street – the A29, pressures on the ‘problematic’ sewerage and drainage systems in the area, and the site not being allocated for housing in the Pulborough Neighbourhood Plan, which has passed independent examination.
While recognising that the site was not allocated for housing in either the Neighbourhood Plan or Horsham’s Local Plan, officers pointed out that the council did not have the required five-year supply of housing land.
This means that, should the application be refused and then go to appeal, planning inspectors would be likely to rule in favour of the developer anyway.
A report to the committee reached the conclusion that the benefits of having 65 market and affordable homes in the area would ‘outweigh the conflict’ with the Local and Neighbourhood Plans.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2466.