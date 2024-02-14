Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outline application for Stane Street, in Codmore Hill, will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday (February 20).

The plans from Castle Properties Ltd and Huntstowe Greenacre, were deferred by the committee in January after members called for more information about the sewerage capacity in the local area, the cost and provision of miniature stop lights, and / or a footbridge over a nearby railway crossing, and whether the access onto the A29 would be provided with visibility splays to the satisfaction of West Sussex Highways.

Officers have recommended the plans for approval.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to build 65 homes in Pulborough are to be considered by Horsham District Council. Image: Castle Land And Development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If councillors agree, the development will be made up of 12 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, 23 three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom homes.

Some 35 per cent – 23 homes – will be classed as affordable.

A four-bedroom bungalow currently on the site will be demolished, along with a number of outbuildings and nursery buildings.

The council has received 12 letters from the public objecting to the plans, and an objection from Pulborough Parish Council.

Plans to build 65 homes in Pulborough are to be considered by Horsham District Council. Image: Castle Land And Development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns raised included road safety for schoolchildren crossing Stane Street – the A29, pressures on the ‘problematic’ sewerage and drainage systems in the area, and the site not being allocated for housing in the Pulborough Neighbourhood Plan, which has passed independent examination.

While recognising that the site was not allocated for housing in either the Neighbourhood Plan or Horsham’s Local Plan, officers pointed out that the council did not have the required five-year supply of housing land.

This means that, should the application be refused and then go to appeal, planning inspectors would be likely to rule in favour of the developer anyway.

A report to the committee reached the conclusion that the benefits of having 65 market and affordable homes in the area would ‘outweigh the conflict’ with the Local and Neighbourhood Plans.