Plans to build up to 65 homes in Sussex village to be considered by Horsham District Council

Plans to build up to 65 homes in Pulborough are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outline application for Stane Street, in Codmore Hill, will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday (January 23). Submitted by Castle Properties Ltd and Huntstowe Greenacre, officers have recommended the plans for approval.

If councillors agree, the development will be made up of 12 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, 23 three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom homes. Some 35 per cent – 23 homes – will be classed as affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A four-bedroom bungalow currently on the site will be demolished, along with a number of outbuildings and nursery buildings.

Plans to build 65 homes in Pulborough are to be considered by Horsham District Council. Image: Castle Land And Development

The council has received 12 letters from the public objecting to the plans, and an objection from Pulborough Parish Council.

Concerns raised included road safety for schoolchildren crossing Stane Street – the A29, pressures on the ‘problematic’ sewerage and drainage systems in the area, and the site not being allocated for housing in the Pulborough Neighbourhood Plan, which has passed independent examination.

While recognising that the site was not allocated for housing in either the Neighbourhood Plan or Horsham’s Local Plan, officers pointed out that the council did not have the required five-year supply of housing land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that, should the application be refused and then go to appeal, planning inspectors would be likely to rule in favour of the developer anyway.

Plans to build 65 homes in Pulborough are to be considered by Horsham District Council. Image: Castle Land And Development

A report to the committee reached the conclusion that the benefits of having 65 market and affordable homes in the area would ‘outweigh the conflict’ with the Local and Neighbourhood Plans.