Plans to build up to 79 homes in Billingshurst approved
The outline application from Wates Developments Ltd, for 4.2 hectares of land at Marringdean Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (July 22).
The council received objections from 14 homes in Billingshurst, as well as the Parish Council.
Concerns raised included the density of the homes and over-development of the site, along with access safety, the number of parking spaces, and the impact on the area from loss of some trees and hedgerows.
The committee agreed with officers – by 12 votes to zero with one abstention – that the application should be aproved.
The development will include homes powered by air-source heat pumps, traffic calming measures to Marringdean Road, and an electric car club available to new and existing residents.
There will also be publicly accessible open space with a large, fully equipped play area for younger children.
Following the meeting, Meryl Baker, operations director, said: “The Wates team will be making a number of meaningful contributions and enhancements to the area as part of the development including implementing a range of active travel improvements such as new sheltered cycle parking at Billingshurst Railway Station, dropped kerbs and tactile paving on key routes to assist those who are visually impaired and bus stop improvements on Lower Station Road.”
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1581.
