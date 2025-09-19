Plans to build up to 81 homes in West Sussex village approved for the third time

Plans to build up to 81 homes in Partridge Green have been approved by Horsham District Council for the third time.

The outline application from Reside Developments Ltd, for land north of The Rosary, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (September 16).

The committee first gave its support to the plans in September 2024 and then again in March this year after the issue of water neutrality required them to take another look.

It returned for this third time due to the impact of updates to the Environment Agency flood risk maps.

Proposed development of 81 homes north of The Rosary, Partridge Green. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

The maps now show an increased risk of flooding on the northern parts of the site, while the areas prone to a medium and high risk of surface water flooding have shrunk back.

No homes are planned for the flood risk areas.

A couple of points were raised during the meeting. Mike Croker (Green, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote) reported that, in 2024, the area’s sewage treatment works spilled 100 times for a total of 1,327 hours.

With Southern Water having no plans to make improvements until 2030, he added: “It is all rather depressing given the numbers we’re going to see of increased housing.”

Jonathan Chowen, of West Grinstead Parish Council, asked for a ‘significant financial contribution’ to be made by the developer to reinstate the full number 17 bus timetable serving Partridge Green, Cowfold, Mannings Heath and Horsham.

Mr Chowen said it would address ‘a major concern repeatedly raised by the village community’, providing easier access to schools, shops and health services while reducing the dependency on cars.

Claire Vickers (Con, Southwater North) said the request was not unreasonable and asked if there was any way to get it done ‘so that sustainable transport and access to schools and colleges is improved’.

But officers advised that such a requirement would have to be part of a S106 agreement – but it had already been signed.

The application was approved by 13 votes to zero with one abstention. To view it in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2279.