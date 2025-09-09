Plans to build up to 81 homes in West Sussex village to be discussed for the third time

Plans to build up to 81 homes in Partridge Green are to be discussed by Horsham District Council for the third time.

The outline application from Reside Developments Ltd, for land north of The Rosary, will be put to the planning committee on Tuesday (September 16). Officers have recommended it for approval.

The committee first gave its support to the plans in September 2024, delegating the final approval to officers and asking them to work with the applicant to include a footpath north of the new access to and from Church Road.

The footpath was secured as part of the application but the issue of water neutrality brought the plans back to the committee in March.

Proposed development of 81 homes north of The Rosary, Partridge Green. Image: Reside Developments Ltd

Now it’s back for a third time due to ‘new material planning considerations that have arisen’. They include the impact of updates to the Environment Agency flood risk maps in March, which now show an increased risk of flooding on the northern parts of the site.

There is a stream to the north and, while this was not previously shown as a potential flood risk for the development site, the Environment Agency maps now show it could impact the north and north western area.

The areas prone to a medium and high risk of surface water flooding have shrunk back from the north western part of the site to along the northern boundary and part of the western boundary.

A report to the committee said: “Combined, the extent of land at risk of flooding remains broadly as before, but now split between areas at risk of fluvial flooding and surface water flooding.

“To address this change to the flood risks of the site, the applicant has submitted an amended Flood Risk Assessment. [No] dwellings are proposed within the flood risk zones, although some infrastructure remains in these zones in the north western parts of the site.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2279.