Plans to change a five-bedroom Horsham home into a seven-bedroom HMO to be considered

Plans to change a five-bedroom home into a seven-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The application for 1 Stanley Walk will be put to a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (October 21).

The council has received 26 letters objecting to the plans, along with an objection from Forest Neighbourhood Council.

Concerns raised included an increase in parking pressures, whether the living standards would be good enough, and potential increases in noise and anti-social behaviour.

Stanley Walk. Image: GoogleMaps

A comment from the neighbourhood council said: “The proposal would set a precedent that it will be difficult to resist in the future and affect the character of this conservation locality.”

A design statement submitted with the application said there would be no external alterations to the building, adding that the change of use would deliver ‘high-quality accommodation’.

To view the application in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1198