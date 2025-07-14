Plans to convert church hall in Mid Sussex village into homes approved

Plans to convert a church hall in Hurstpierpoint into six homes have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The ‘in principle’ application from Marymount Properties Ltd for the former Methodist hall in Cuckfield Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (July 10).

The ‘in principle’ process is essentially a way to speed up the planning journey for certain types of development. The committee had to decide whether the site was suitable for what was proposed. More technical details such as design will follow later.

The council received four objections to the plans, with concerns raised including over-development, noise, and the impact on the quality of life of neighbours.

The building has not been used for church business since 2023.

Julia Shorrocks, of Hurstpierpoint Parish Council – which objected to the plans – was critical of the way the sale of the building had been carried out.

She said there was a need for large community buildings in Hurstpierpoint, adding that the parish had put in a bid for the hall but it was not accepted.

This was a view shared by Christine Cherry (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill St Andrews), who said she knew of five local Scout groups which were ‘desperate for proper accommodation’.

A spokeswoman for the applicant said: “Whilst the community use being lost is regrettable, this building will otherwise remain empty and at the risk of deterioration. It’s simply no longer viable to retain this building within a community use.”

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) said: “It is upsetting – as a Christian I find it very upsetting – but if it hasn’t been used since 2023, and if the church themselves decided they wanted to sell it, then who are we to actually step in and try to make them keep it as something else?

“If it is a genuine community asset that is vital to this community that’s a different story – but it doesn’t sound, from the evidence we’ve heard, that that is indeed the case.”

Planning officers had recommended that permission in principle be approved. The committee did just that by six votes to two with two abstentions.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/0958.