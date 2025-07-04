Plans to convert church hall in West Sussex village into six homes to be considered

Plans to convert a church hall in Hurstpierpoint into six homes are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

The ‘in principle’ application from Marymount Properties Ltd for the former Methodist hall in Cuckfield Road, will be put to the planning committee on Thursday (July 10).

The ‘in principle’ process is essentially a way to speed up the planning journey for certain types of development. The committee will decide whether the site is suitable for what’s proposed. If they do, an application for the more technical details such as design will follow later.

The council received three objections to the plans, with concerns raised including over-development, noise, and the impact on the quality of life of neighbours.

Methodist Church Hall, Hurstpierpoint. Image: GoogleMaps

The building has not been used for Church business since 2023.

Planning officers have recommended that permission in principle be approved.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/0958.