Plans to create an 'events space' next to Hastings gallery lodged

Plans to create an “events space” to house a mobile arts studio next to a Hastings gallery have been lodged with council planners.

In a planning application validated last week, Hastings Contemporary is seeking permission to redevelop a small plot of land in Rock-a-Nore Road, between its main gallery building and the neighbouring Grade II Listed net shops.

The gallery says it intends for the redeveloped site to become home to its mobile arts studio, when it is not being used elsewhere.

As part of these plans, the area would also be used as an events space, with creative activities for school groups and bespoke arts workshops, as well as occasional musical and theatrical performances to take place on the site.

A 3D model of the proposed site. Image credit: Hastings Contemporary

In its application, the gallery says these events would typically be for small groups of up to 12 people, but would occasionally draw larger crowds of between 30 and 50 people.

The proposed works would see the gallery replace an area of shingle with a sand-coloured paving, with the area also containing a structure designed to shield the tow hook of the mobile studio when it is on the site.

As part of its plans, the gallery would place planters, seating and anti-seagull bunting within the area. If approved, the gallery would also replace an area of pavement with a pedestrian crossover, in order to allow vehicular access to the area.

In its application, a spokesman for the gallery said: “We hope that we have demonstrated that the proposed parking of the mobile studio will be of huge benefit to the local community and part of the artistic offer of the town for tourists.

The site as it currently appears. Image credit: Hastings Contemporary

“It will provide an opportunity for those who may not consider entering the gallery, to engage in art activities both for themselves and their children in a safe and inspiring way.

“The studio has been located as close as practicable to the rear of the gallery wall to maximise the space between the studio and the Net Shops, retaining the character of the square and the sense of open space in front of the Net Shops.

“The mobile studio will act as a listening post for the Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society [HFPS] oral histories and be used by HFPS for workshops about the fishers cultural heritage. Funding has already been secured from Historic England for a series of workshops promoting fishers’ skills and crafts at risk of being lost to future generations.

“As the Historic Asset is therefore protected, and the proposals are of such benefit to the town, we hope the proposals will receive the support of the planners.”

In promotional material the gallery notes how the mobile studio itself was co-designed by Studio Hardie — a Lewes-based group of designers — and Kieren Reed, a visual artist and sculptor who grew up in Hastings. It was funded by Projects and Partnerships Funding from the UK Government.

The gallery says the mobile structure takes inspiration from the net shops surrounding Hastings Contemporary, a previous work by Mr Reed known as the “Social Sculpture” and a drawing by Sir Quentin Blake, who is the gallery’s artist patron.

For further information on the plans see application reference HS/FA/25/00430 on the Hastings Borough Council website.