Plans to decontaminate and redevelop Tannery site in Chichester submitted

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
Plans to decontaminate and redevelop the Tannery site in Chichester have been submitted to the district council.

The application from Kinsted Developments LLP – a joint venture between West Sussex County Council and Lovell Partnerships – seeks permission to build 28 homes on the Westgate site.

Some 500 years of leather tanning on the site ended in the early 1960s, leaving the soil contaminated. Work will need to be carried out to make it safe for future residents and bring it up to modern safety standards.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “In order to make the site safe once again for inhabitation and future use, all existing structures and trees must be removed in their entirety and the whole site remediated.

Proposals for the Chichester Tannery site. Image: Kinsted Developments LLPplaceholder image
Proposals for the Chichester Tannery site. Image: Kinsted Developments LLP

“After this has been completed, the top layer of soil must be removed to a depth of 1m. Where tanks or pits are present, the ground will be battered back to ensure they are removed – this is expected to be to a depth of c5m.

“The soil taken from site will then either be filtered and cleaned above ground if possible to do so, and then reinserted into the site, otherwise, new soil will be installed. A 1m capping layer of new soil will be installed to the top layer.”

If approved, the development will be made up of four one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom flats along with eight three-bedroom and eight four-bedroom houses.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01017/FUL.

