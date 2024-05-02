Plans to demolish a former care home in Crawley have been submitted
The application for Goffs Park Nursing Home, in Goffs Park Road, was put in by Signature Care Crawley Ltd.
It said: “The building has been vacant for five years and has suffered recent fire damage.
“The condition of the building has deteriorated and it is not considered fit for purpose in meeting modern care home standards.
“Notwithstanding security measures, the site has been the subject of ongoing anti-social behaviour and the proposed demolition will make the site safe – and deter break-ins – pending a future redevelopment scheme.”
Demolition work is expected to start in July, running from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2024/0191/DEM.