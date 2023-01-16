Plans to demolish a Pulborough kennels and cattery being considered by council

Plans to demolish a Pulborough kennels and cattery and build a 60-bed care home and eight bungalows are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

Storrington Road

The application, for the Old Clayton Boarding Kennels, in Storrington Road, will be discussed by the planning committee on Tuesday (January 24).

The recommendation from officers is to approve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has received 13 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised such as whether the location is sustainable, the loss of the kennels, and the ‘incongruous and unsympathetic’ look of the buildings.

Old Clayton Boarding Kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was submitted by Highwood Homes Ltd and Barchester Healthcare Ltd.