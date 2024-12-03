Plans to demolish Crawley’s former ambulance station approved for third time

Plans to demolish Crawley’s former ambulance station have been approved by the borough council for a third time.

The application, to build 39 flats on the site, was originally approved in April 2021.

But the publication of Natural England’s position statement on water neutrality meant it had to be looked at again in December 2023.

With the council recently adopting its new Local Plan, it returned to the committee on Monday (December 2) to make sure everything lined up with local and national policies.

The former Ambulance Station, on Ifield Avenue. Image: GoogleMaps

Sixteen of the new homes – 40% – will be classed as affordable.

But officers told the committee that this would likely increase to 100% as Crawley Homes ‘in all liklihood’ would be buying the scheme.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2020/0274/FUL.