Plans to demolish a former Homebase and replace it with a branch of Lidl are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council

An application for the site in London Road, East Grinstead, will be decided during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 19).

In January 2021, Lidl was given permission to move into the Homebase store but, while that permission is valid until January 2026, the supermarket has chosen instead to demolish it and rebuild.

The council received ten letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including increased traffic and congestion, and whether another food store is needed in the area.

But planning officers have recommended the application be approved.

A report to the committee said: “The proposed design is respectful of the character and appearance of the existing built environment which is considered positive in the planning balance.

“The development is not considered to have a significant impact on neighbouring amenities and is not considered to be prejudicial to highway and or pedestrian safety nor result in a severe impact upon the local highway network over and above the existing use.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0981.