Plans to demolish garage block and replace it with housing in West Sussex village approved

Plans to demolish a garage block and replace it with housing have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, from The Wiston Estate, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (May 7).

It will see two garages demolished and five homes built on the site, known as The Yard, in The Street, Washington. One of the homes will be classed as affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of objections to the plans were filed with the authority, with concerns raised including over-development of the site, flooding, and the loss of nearby gardens which will be absorbed into the development – part of which will sit inside the Washington Conservation Area.

The Street Washington. Image: GoogleMaps

Emma Beard, a of Horsham District Council, pointed out that the site had not been allocated for development in the Local Plan. She raised concerns about the harm to the landscape, the impact on heritage assets and the additional strain on village infrastructure the new homes could bring.

She added: “This proposal threatens irreversible change to the character, safety and environment of our village.”

Parking was high on the list of worries. But a report to the committee said: “The 16 parking spaces do not include any allocated visitor parking bays. Visitors will either park on-site when visiting a dwelling with less than two cars or park on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the temporary nature of visitor parking and the fact that some capacity does exist on The Street, on balance this arrangement is considered acceptable.”

Plans to demolish two garages in The Street, Washington, and replace them with five homes have been approved. Image: The Wiston Estate

Objectors did not agree. Jason Thomas, of Washington Parish Council, said: “The Street cannot accommodate more cars. It is a single-lane route used by schoolchildren, walkers, equestrians and cyclists, especially as it forms part of the South Downs Way.

“Additional vehicles will heighten risk, especially during the school run when a one-way traffic system is already in place due to safety concerns.”

With no objection logged from West Sussex Highways, the committee approved the application.

To view it in full, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/03835/FUL.