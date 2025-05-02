Plans to demolish two blocks of Bracklesham garages
The application from West Bracklesham Drive Management Ltd, relates to a total of 13 garages in Bourne Court.
A statement included with the application said: “The current units have been badly affected by weather and the hostile marine environment and as a result brickwork facings are spalling [chipping and flaking] and mortar joints heavily eroded and roof coverings and decking are decayed and collapsing.
“Options for repair have been considered but the works are so extensive that it is more economical to rebuild.”
The plan is to rebuild on the same footprint, using the existing foundations. If approved, the new garages will be better suited to the environment, with polymer modified render finishes, pre-finished aluminium doors and pvc fascias.
To view the plans, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00988/FUL.
