Plans to deposit 400 tonnes of shingle at a West Wittering spit submitted
The conservation work for Ella Nore Spit, at the end of Ellanore Lane, would protect the saltmarsh habitat behind the spit and the bird hide used for roosting by Little Terns.
A spit is a long, narrow beach made from sand or shingle that is joined to the mainland but stretches out into the sea.
A design statement submitted with the application said the neck of the spit had been over-washed – when waves breach or flow over the shingle – making replacement necessary. The process would be monitored to see whether the shingle achieved its aim of protecting the saltmarsh over a five-year period.
The council has received a letter of support from a resident who has lived in Ellanore Lane for more than 50 years.
She said: “I have watched with considerable dismay the damage being done to the spit, particularly in the last ten years. The spit is immensely important to the harbour birds particularly in bad weather as they take refuge there.
“It is also important to the plant life of the harbour and it is essential that the salt marsh is allowed to flourish. This particular part of Chichester Harbour is enjoyed by not only the residents of West Wittering but all the walkers who come here to birdwatch and admire the views. Much depends on its preservation.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01898/FUL.