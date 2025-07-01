Plans to extend Eastbourne home to create 12-bedroom HMO refused

Plans to extend a house in Eastbourne to create a 12-bedroom HMO (house for multiple occupation) have been refused.

The bid would have seen the erection of a single storey rear extension to create three bedrooms at 291 Seaside.

Plans were refused after the proposal was deemed ‘incongruous with the host building’ and would result in ‘a poor standard of accommodation for future occupants’ in a planning officer’s report.

The report stated: “The proposed extension would, by reason of its design, form, scale and siting, be incongruous with the host building and the established character and pattern of development in the vicinity of the site.

"Consequently, it would appear as an incongruous development within the street scene which would harm the character and visual amenities of the area.

"The proposed accommodation would, by reason of its layout provide poor quality internal amenity space in the form of dining space that would not be lit by natural light and a lack of good quality outdoor amenity space for future occupants, resulting in a poor standard of accommodation for future occupants.

"The site is at significant risk of flooding and the proposal fails to provide sufficient information to adequately demonstrate how future occupants would be kept safe from the identified flood risks as the submitted Flood Risk Assessment.”

The proposal was also met with 15 written objections on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

One said: “HMOs are changing the character of Eastbourne. Devonshire ward is over developed and we don’t want or need more bedsits. Build family homes not bedsits.”