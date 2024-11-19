Plans to install cameras at seven bus gates in West Sussex approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to install cameras at seven bus gates in West Sussex have been approved

The gates have been – or are being – built across the county to provide short cuts for buses.

Rather than being physical gates, they are short stretches of road marked with the relevant restriction signage.

Two of the gates are already in place at Worsell Drive, Copthorne, and Broadbridge Way, Broadbridge Heath – but some motorists are not following the rules.

A report to Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, said: “Evidence from two bus gates already installed demonstrates there is considerable non-compliance with the access restriction which needs to be addressed.”

On Monday (November 18), Mrs Dennis approved plans to install cameras at all seven bus gates.

The other five gates, which are expected to be in place later in 2025, are being set up in West Durrington, Worthing; Highwood, Horsham; Kilnwood Vale, Crawley, Dappers Lane, Angmering, and New Monks Farm, Lancing.

The cameras at these five sites will be in place for an initial six months to monitor the effectiveness of the restrictions and signage.

During that six-month period, anyone caught breaching them will be sent a warning notice.

But anyone who ignores the restrictions at Copthorne and Broadbridge Heath will receive a £70 Penalty Charge Notice for using a bus gate.

This is the same as the penalty for parking illegally on a single yellow line – and would be reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

The cameras at these two sites will be put in place early next year.

As well as buses, bicycles, emergency vehicles and council vehicles will be allowed to use the gates.

The Traffic Management Act 2004 gives the council the authority to use approved cameras to enforce certain traffic contraventions that were previously only enforceable by the police under criminal law.