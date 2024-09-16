Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to introduce Sunday, Bank Holiday and evening charges in Mid Sussex car parks are to be delayed.

Following a consultation into the proposed changes, the district council has decided to gather more information about a possible resident permit scheme in the Queensway Car Park, East Grinstead, and taking a different approach to Sunday and Bank Holiday charges.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (September 16).

Some 672 people took part in the consultation – more than half coming from East Grinstead.

The concerns ranged from the impact charges would have on residents wanting to head into town for the evening, to volunteers at places such as the Chequer Mead theatre having to pay to park to volunteer.

The proposed changes form part of an amendment to the council’s Parking Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2030.

Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for leisure & customer services, said: “As a cabinet, we’ve listened to the feedback and read the feedback and we’re now proposing to consult on amendments to that plan based entirely on that feedback.

“This delay will cost the council vital funds but we’ve listened specifically to the residents of East Grinstead, who’ve told our local councillors, who’ve told us via the consultation, that parking is difficult in the town centre out of hours for residents, and how much they rely on our car parks out of hours.”

A report to the meeting said a delay of two to three months would cost £70,000 of potential income.

The Parking Strategy was formally adopted in December 2020 and aims to provide direction for the management of and investment in the council’s car parking service.

One stage involves improvements. Work is currently being carried out on a feasibility study regarding providing additional capacity at the Queensway Car Park, most likely by adding decks. A report is due early in 2025.

A report on the latest consultation is expected to be presented to the cabinet in November.